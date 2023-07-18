Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE - Free Report) This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

