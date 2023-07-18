Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX - Free Report) : This company which provides an enterprise cloud platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 133.3% over the last 60 days.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS - Free Report) : This company which provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


