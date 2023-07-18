We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX - Free Report) : This company which provides an enterprise cloud platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 133.3% over the last 60 days.
Nutanix Price and Consensus
Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
Repsol SA Price and Consensus
Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus
ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote
Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS - Free Report) : This company which provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Stratasys, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.