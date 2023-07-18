See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
On Holding AG (ONON - Free Report) : This company which provides sports products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
On Holding’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
ING’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Itron’s shares gained 41.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
