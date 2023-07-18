Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

 

 

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Repsol SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Repsol SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Repsol SA dividend-yield-ttm | Repsol SA Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This Beverage Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company dividend-yield-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>

ING Group, N.V. (ING) - free report >>

Repsol SA (REPYY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance