Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which provides design solutions for furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) : This company which owns casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
MGM Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25.19 compared with 58.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
