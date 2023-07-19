See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) :This fashion apparel company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.