New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) : This company which provides integrated solutions for health-care account management, health reimbursement arrangement and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
HealthEquity, Inc. Price and Consensus
HealthEquity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthEquity, Inc. Quote
AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
AB SKF Price and Consensus
AB SKF price-consensus-chart | AB SKF Quote
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This company which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus
The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR - Free Report) : This company which provides designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.93% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.48% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.