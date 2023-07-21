We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Open Lending Corporation (LPRO - Free Report) : This company which provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.