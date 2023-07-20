See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
AB SKF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.64, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company which offers an online destination for automobile consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Autohome has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.35 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
