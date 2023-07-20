Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

AB SKF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.64, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company which offers an online destination for automobile consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Autohome has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.35 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

