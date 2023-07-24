Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 day.

Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

CI&T (CINT - Free Report) : This company which is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks in part of Mexico City and Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


