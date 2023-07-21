Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of  A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

 

 

 

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This fashion apparel company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PEG Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PEG Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. peg-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary