Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Navigator Holdings (NVGS - Free Report) : This company which provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 day.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Navigator Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Navigator Holdings Ltd. Quote
Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) : This company which is a Tier 1 Internet Service Provider that offers low-cost high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation center services with ultra-low latency data transmission, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Nidec (NJDCY - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures, and sells motors, machinery and power supplies and other products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Nidec Corp. Price and Consensus
Nidec Corp. price-consensus-chart | Nidec Corp. Quote
Lakeland Industries (LAKE - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells industrial fire and heat protective clothing and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lakeland Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote
Momo (MOMO - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.