Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC - Free Report) : This airport management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB - Free Report) : This airport management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

