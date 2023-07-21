See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Movado Group Inc. (MOV)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Regional has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This watchmaker company which provides design solutions for furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Movado has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : Thisrestaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Jack has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.88 compared with 37.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
