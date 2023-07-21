Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This watchmaker company which provides design solutions for furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Movado Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : Thisrestaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Price and Consensus

Jack has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.88 compared with 37.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF PE Ratio (TTM)

