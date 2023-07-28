See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - free report >>
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - free report >>
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus
MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote
Yext (YEXT - Free Report) : This digital media technology services company which offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.
Yext Price and Consensus
Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote
Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
SherwinWilliams (SHW - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sale paints, coatings and related products, primarily in the North and South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
The Sherwin-Williams Company Price and Consensus
The Sherwin-Williams Company price-consensus-chart | The Sherwin-Williams Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.