Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Regional Management (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company which is engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus
Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote
KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides a wide range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
KB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
