Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 27th:

Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) : This company which is involved in the development and operation of sea-water desalination plants and water distribution systems in water-scarce areas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.57 compared with 3.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary utilities