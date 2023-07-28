Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

General Electric (GE - Free Report) : This company which is popular for its LEAP aircraft engines, heavy-duty gas turbines, Haliade-X and Cypress wind turbines, and healthcare solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

General Electric Company Price and Consensus

General Electric Company Price and Consensus

General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | General Electric Company Quote

General Electric’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pathward Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pathward Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote

Pathward Financial’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pathward Financial, Inc. Price

Pathward Financial, Inc. Price

Pathward Financial, Inc. price | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote

Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Medallion Financial's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price

Medallion Financial Corp. Price

Medallion Financial Corp. price | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>

Published in

finance multi-sector-conglomerates