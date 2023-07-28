See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
General Electric (GE - Free Report) : This company which is popular for its LEAP aircraft engines, heavy-duty gas turbines, Haliade-X and Cypress wind turbines, and healthcare solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
General Electric Company Price and Consensus
General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | General Electric Company Quote
General Electric’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Pathward Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pathward Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote
Pathward Financial’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pathward Financial, Inc. Price
Pathward Financial, Inc. price | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote
Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price
Medallion Financial Corp. price | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.