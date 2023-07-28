Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

International Game Technology Price and Consensus

International Game Technology Price and Consensus

International Game Technology price-consensus-chart | International Game Technology Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

International Game Technology Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Game Technology Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Game Technology dividend-yield-ttm | International Game Technology Quote

Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Price and Consensus

Acushnet Price and Consensus

Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)

Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)

Acushnet dividend-yield-ttm | Acushnet Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>

Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary dividend-stocks dividend-yield