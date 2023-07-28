See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>
Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>
Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
International Game Technology Price and Consensus
International Game Technology price-consensus-chart | International Game Technology Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
International Game Technology Dividend Yield (TTM)
International Game Technology dividend-yield-ttm | International Game Technology Quote
Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Price and Consensus
Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)
Acushnet dividend-yield-ttm | Acushnet Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens