Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:  

Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 27.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

International Game Technology Price and Consensus

International Game Technology Price and Consensus

International Game Technology price-consensus-chart | International Game Technology Quote

International Game Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27.56 compared with 67.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

International Game Technology PE Ratio (TTM)

International Game Technology PE Ratio (TTM)

International Game Technology pe-ratio-ttm | International Game Technology Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>

International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance