See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>
International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>
International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote
JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 27.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote
International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
International Game Technology Price and Consensus
International Game Technology price-consensus-chart | International Game Technology Quote
International Game Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27.56 compared with 67.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
International Game Technology PE Ratio (TTM)
International Game Technology pe-ratio-ttm | International Game Technology Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.