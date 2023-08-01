Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This electrical and utility solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

