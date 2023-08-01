Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.74, compared with 21.39 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


