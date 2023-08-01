See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.74, compared with 21.39 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.