Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:
Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus
Bank Of Montreal price-consensus-chart | Bank Of Montreal Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Bank Of Montreal Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank Of Montreal dividend-yield-ttm | Bank Of Montreal Quote
ABB Ltd (ABBNY - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
ABB Ltd Price and Consensus
ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
ABB Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
ABB Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | ABB Ltd Quote
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus
Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Panasonic Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Panasonic Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote
