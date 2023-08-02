See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This homebuilding and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This U.S-based media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus
TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
TEGNA Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
TEGNA Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TEGNA Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.