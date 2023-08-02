Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This homebuilding and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This U.S-based media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

