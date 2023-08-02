See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) - free report >>
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) - free report >>
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR - Free Report) : This insurance and re-insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
RenaissanceRe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) : This footwear designer and manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and Consensus
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote
Skechers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.75, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This homebuilding and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.28, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.