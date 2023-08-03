Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a managing attorney-in-fact at the Erie Insurance Exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Erie Indemnity Company Price and Consensus

Erie Indemnity Company Price and Consensus

Erie Indemnity Company price-consensus-chart | Erie Indemnity Company Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU - Free Report) : This company that provides private educational services in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Quote

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) - free report >>

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) - free report >>

Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance