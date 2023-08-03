We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a managing attorney-in-fact at the Erie Insurance Exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Erie Indemnity Company Price and Consensus
Erie Indemnity Company price-consensus-chart | Erie Indemnity Company Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU - Free Report) : This company that provides private educational services in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Quote
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus
Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.