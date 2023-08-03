We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU - Free Report) : This company that provides private educational services in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Quote
New Oriental’s shares gained 32.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Price
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. price | New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Quote
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) ): This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Arch Capital’s shares gained 24.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.