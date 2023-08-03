See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) : This global lithium technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Livent has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
