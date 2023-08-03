Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

 

 

Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) : This global lithium technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Livent Corporation Price and Consensus

Livent Corporation Price and Consensus

Livent Corporation price-consensus-chart | Livent Corporation Quote

Livent has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Livent Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Livent Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Livent Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Livent Corporation Quote

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>

Livent Corporation (LTHM) - free report >>

Published in

communications