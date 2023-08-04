Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) : This packaged nutritional food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA - Free Report) : This safety and security related software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

