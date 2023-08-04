See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Dynavax’s shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scor/e of B.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) : This defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Kratos’ shares gained 22.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
