Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:  

MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) : This company which primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

MGM Resorts International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.71 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MGM Resorts International PE Ratio (TTM)

MGM Resorts International PE Ratio (TTM)

MGM Resorts International pe-ratio-ttm | MGM Resorts International Quote

ING Group (ING - Free Report) : This global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

ING Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ING Group, N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - free report >>

ING Group, N.V. (ING) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance