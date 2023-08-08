See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) : This company which primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
MGM Resorts International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.71 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ING Group (ING - Free Report) : This global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
ING Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
