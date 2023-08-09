Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods holding company, which is involved in the production of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition product categories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) : This company which is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Summit Materials (SUM - Free Report) : This construction material company which supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.

Watts Water Technologies (WTS - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells various water safety and flow control products for the water quality, water conservation, water safety, and water flow control markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI - Free Report) : This company which supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

