Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC - Free Report) : This company which is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sierra Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Sierra Bancorp Quote

Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance