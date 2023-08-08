See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC - Free Report) : This company which is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
