See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote
Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 50.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote
Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
Bausch Health’s shares gained 47.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
James Hardie Industries (JHX - Free Report) : This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
James Hardie Industries' shares gained 16.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price
James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.