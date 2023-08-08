Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 50.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Bausch Health’s shares gained 47.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

James Hardie Industries (JHX - Free Report) : This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

James Hardie Industries' shares gained 16.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction medical