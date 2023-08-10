We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides deposits, credit and related financial products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises and large corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.
Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) : This company which provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.