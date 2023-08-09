See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies’ shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Paylocity Holding (PCTY - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions to medium-sized organizations across the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Paylocity Holding’s shares gained 19.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) : This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing's shares gained 121.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
