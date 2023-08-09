Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies’ shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions to medium-sized organizations across the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Paylocity Holding’s shares gained 19.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) : This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing's shares gained 121.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

