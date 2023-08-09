See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 9th:
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.0% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
