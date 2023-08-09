See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products, and merchant banking,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company which invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens