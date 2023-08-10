See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) - free report >>
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) - free report >>
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC - Free Report) : This externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company which focuses on middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
Koninklijke Philips (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN - Free Report) : This multibank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in South Georgia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens