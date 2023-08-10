Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:  

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which is largest financial services company and second largest banking operations group in Korea, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance retail