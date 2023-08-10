See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which is largest financial services company and second largest banking operations group in Korea, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.