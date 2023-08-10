See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM - Free Report) : This company which is a federally chartered instrumentality of the United States that was created to establish a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fluor (FLR - Free Report) : This company which provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services (EPCM) through a number of subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Fluor’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Nova's shares gained 30.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
