We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) : This company which designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Graham Corporation Price and Consensus
Graham Corporation price-consensus-chart | Graham Corporation Quote
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provides financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus
OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote
Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of web-based workforce management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus
Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote
Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Karat Packaging Inc. Price and Consensus
Karat Packaging Inc. price-consensus-chart | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) : This technology company which operates in sector like industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
DMC Global Price and Consensus
DMC Global price-consensus-chart | DMC Global Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.