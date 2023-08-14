Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) : This company which designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provides financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of web-based workforce management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) : This technology company which operates in sector like industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.             


