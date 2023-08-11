Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure’s shares gained 87.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Manitowoc Company (MTW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions, including lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes and boom trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

The Manitowoc Company’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive's shares gained 19.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

