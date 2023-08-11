See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - free report >>
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - free report >>
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Sterling Infrastructure’s shares gained 87.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
The Manitowoc Company (MTW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions, including lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes and boom trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote
The Manitowoc Company’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive's shares gained 19.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.