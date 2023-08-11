Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 11th:

Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic (PCRFY - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KE Hodlings (BEKE - Free Report) : This real estate company which provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

KE Hodlings has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

