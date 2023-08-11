See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 11th:
Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Panasonic (PCRFY - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KE Hodlings (BEKE - Free Report) : This real estate company which provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
KE Hodlings has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
