Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This investment and trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

finance transportation