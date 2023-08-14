See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provides financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.
OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) : This technology company which operates in sector like industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and servicescarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
DMC Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27 compared with 13.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryder has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 11.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
