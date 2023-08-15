Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which engages in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nidec Corporation (NJDCY - Free Report) : This company which engaged in the production and sale of motors, electronics, and optical components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Nidec has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


