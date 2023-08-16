See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Dream’s shares gained 74.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This company which offers outpatient diagnostic imaging services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 362.5% over the last 60 days.
RadNet’s shares gained 14.5 % over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark’sshares gained 29.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
