Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified conglomerate involved in property, aviation, beverages, marine, trading, and industrial sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
