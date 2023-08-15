Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified conglomerate involved in property, aviation, beverages, marine, trading, and industrial sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

