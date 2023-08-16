See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 3.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC - Free Report) : This airport management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Grupo has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
